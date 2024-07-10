Man found floating near Jupiter Inlet later dies at hospital, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — A person pulled from the water near the Jupiter Inlet on Wednesday later died at a local hospital, police said.

According to a written statement from the Jupiter Police Department, officers responded at about 2 p.m. to DuBois Park for a call of a man floating in the water.

Police said the man was removed from the waterway by two nearby bystanders. Once Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene, they made efforts to save the man's life.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Jupiter Medical Center but later pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined this incident was a drowning.

No other details were immediately available.