Jupiter couple face Monday hearing after accusations of locking son in box

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The case against the Jupiter parents accused of locking their adopted son in an 8-foot by 8-foot box has been continued until Monday.

Timothy and Tracey Ferriter are charged with false imprisonment and aggravated child abuse following their arrest in February.

Authorities said the couple physically abused and forcibly confined their adopted 13-year-old to live within a garage structure.

During the investigation, detectives noticed the structure had a doorknob and a deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch also on the outside.

WPTV Palm Beach County Judge Howard K. Coates Jr. presides over a hearing in the case of Timothy and Tracey Ferriter on June 6, 2022.



Detectives also found a camera, a mattress and a bucket inside the structure.

The couple's attorney claimed earlier this year that evidence was obtained illegally after her client's email was hacked.

In a new seven-page filing, Ferriter's attorney alleged her client's and his wife's personal Google account was hacked by one or more of their children.

A Thursday hearing lasted about 15 minutes before Judge Howard K. Coates Jr. continued the case until Monday.