Jupiter's District 1 Town Council seat: How you can apply for the office

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter residents have the opportunity to serve on the town council without having to run for the office.

That's because former council member Cameron May resigned his seat and lost the mayoral race earlier this year, creating a vacant seat for District 1.

"We think it's important to add that fifth member to the council, so that we get even better deliberations when we're thinking about what actions to take to benefit the public," Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski said.

Interested applicants have to be registered voters in Palm Beach County and live in District 1 in Jupiter.

WPTV Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski speaks to WPTV about the importance of filling the District 1 seat.

Applications are being accepted until next Monday, May 12

The council could decide at its May 20 meeting.

The person chosen will serve through the end of the current term in March 2026.

Interested residents must submit:

• Cover letter (including background, experience, community involvement, and love for Jupiter)

• Resume

• Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license with current address)

Click here to submit materials to apply.

All submissions are public record under Florida Sunshine Laws.

Click here to learn more.