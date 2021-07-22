Jupiter statue to honor those lost at sea 6 years after Austin and Perry went missing

JUPITER, Fla. — Saturday will mark the sixth anniversary of Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen's disappearance.

The boys, who were both 14 years old at the time in 2015, went on a fishing trip from the Jupiter Inlet but were never seen again.

The boys' missing boat and iPhone were recovered in 2016 off of Bermuda.

Stephanos' family is installing a statue at the inlet to stand as a memorial for all of the lives lost at sea.

The statue will be unveiled and dedicated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jupiter Beach Park.

It will be placed at the far northern tip of the park where boaters will see it as they pass through the inlet.