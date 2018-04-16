Jupiter semi wreck closes one northbound lane of Florida's Turnpike near Indiantown Road

JUPITER, Fla. - A jackknifed tractor-trailer Monday on the Turnpike has closed one northbound lane of the Florida's Turnpike. One left lane is open.

At 6:30 a.m., Chopper 5 flew over the area, which showed the semi went over the guardrail. At least one other car was involved in the wreck.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

At 6:30 a.m., northbound drivers cannot exit at Indiantown Road due to a separate semi leaking fuel. It's unclear if that semi was involved in the crash.

NB Fl turnpike at Indian town rd Jackknifed tractor trailer crash 1 left lane open for now pic.twitter.com/cbfvVykQGo — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) April 16, 2018