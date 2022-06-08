Jupiter residents upset over planned public safety radio tower

JUPITER, Fla. — Residents in Jupiter are fired up over a public safety radio tower that's expected to be built within the next few months.

Once complete, it will help improve communication for first responders and law enforcement. But residents argue the location needs to be changed, citing safety concerns.

This is a project that's been in the works for the past few years. But not everybody is on board.

"I’m very excited that it’s coming to fruition. It's been a long time we’ve been working on this project," said Jupiter Police Chief David England.

After a unanimous vote Tuesday night from Jupiter Town Council, England said he can finally move forward with plans to improve communication between his officers, fire rescue, and other public safety agencies.

"This radio equipment will provide public safety radio communication fo rthat entire area along the beachfront, as well as all of the communities working the bluffs communities," England said.

Town leaders allocated $128,000 for a radio tower to be constructed here along Marcinski Road and A1A, an area known as a dead spot, according to England.

"Right now there’s isn’t communication in that area. It’s sporadic at best," England said.

The temporary tower will be installed in the corner of a parking lot at Ocean Bluffs South, but not everyone is in favor of the location.

"Everyone supports the police," said resident Kathy Kelly. "There were well over 1,700 who petitioned against this location."

Resident Lou Pietosi shared the same frustrations and stressed that safety is also an issue.

"There’s a reason they put those things far away from where there’s traffic," Pietosi said. "It’s pretty common sense if you put a 100-foot pole six feet from someone’s property and it falls, it’s gonna fall where there’s people."

Despite their concerns, England maintains the tower is safe and can weather a storm

"It's not going to fall. It's designed to withstand proper wind codes," England said.

Now that funding has been approved, construction is expected to be completed in three months.