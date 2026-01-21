Jupiter Medical Center alerts patients to Cerner data breach affecting personal health records

JUPITER, Fla. — A data breach affecting a technology company has prompted Jupiter Medical Center (JMC) to issue a notice to patients.

The breach affected Cerner Corporation, a company that provides health records to hospitals, clinics, and other health care organizations.

JMC issued a statement saying that the Cerner Corporation data security incident did not involve JMC's information systems.

However, out of an abundance of caution, officials at the hospital said they alerted individuals who were potentially affected, along with steps to take to protect their personal information.

"Cerner Corporation has determined through an investigation that, at least as early as January 22, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to personal health information on legacy Cerner Corporation systems. Cerner Corporation informed us that law enforcement investigators directed a delay in notifying patients, as well as its hospital customers, about this incident because it could have impeded their investigation," according to a statement posted to Jupiter Medical Center's website.

The hospital said that following an investigation, which was concluded on or about Nov. 30, 2025, the information involved in the Cerner Corporation data security incident may have included protected health information about a limited number of JMC patients.

JMC officials determined that the personal data affected included names, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, doctors, diagnoses, medicines, test results, images, care and treatment.

To help protect potentially impacted patients, JMC said Cerner Corporation is offering complimentary services like credit monitoring.

JMC said they have made efforts to contact individuals potentially impacted by the breach. However, if you believe you were impacted but did not receive a letter, you are urged to contact 833-931-5355.

Click here to learn more about the breach and how to order a free credit report.