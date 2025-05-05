Jupiter man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

JUPITER, Fla. — A 67-year-old Jupiter man just hit it big playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials said Monday that Inocencio Cintron, 67, of Jupiter, claimed a $1 million top prize after playing the THE CASH WHEEL scratch-off game.

Cintron chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $605,016.40.

Officials said Cintron purchased his winning ticket from Stop N Shop Food store located at 391 Seabrook Road in Tequesta.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.05. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,963,170.