Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Jupiter man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased at Winn-Dixie in Palm Beach Gardens
John Freudberg poses with his oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Florida Lottery
John Freudberg poses with his oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
John Freudberg poses with his oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 15:02:29-04

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter man just claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Friday that John Freudberg of Jupiter, president of JHF Consultants, Inc., claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Freudberg purchased his winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie located at 8924 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

 Tickets cost $50 to plan the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The odds of winning $1 million playing this game is 1-in-267,739.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7