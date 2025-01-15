Jupiter man accused of possessing more than 5,400 images and videos of child pornography

JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Jupiter said Wednesday they arrested a man on multiple counts of possession of and intentionally viewing child pornography.

In a post on the agency's Facebook page, the police department said a SWAT team arrested Craig James Brown, 61, at 7:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Egret Landing community.

Officers said the arrest came after they received a cyber tip in November.

Brown had more than 5,400 images and videos of child pornography, according to police.

"Brown was in possession of a firearm at the time of arrest and is known to possess numerous other weapons," police said.

Police said they take all tips of child exploitation seriously to keep the community and children safe.