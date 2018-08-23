Jupiter girl has special relationship with trash collectors

As the saying goes, trash really is treasure for seven-year-old Mackenzie.

"We're always talking about the garbage truck," said her father Joe Williams.

Well, not the trash itself, but the people who pick it up.

"I think it teaches her that every job is important," Williams said.

Every week, Mackenzie waits for her favorite people to stop by her neighborhood in Jupiter.

"It's definitely part of her weekly ritual," Williams said.

She plays with her autographed toy garbage truck until the real deal arrives.

That's when you'd think the Waste Management drivers are Mackenzie's own family. Well, they pretty much are, and that's something they all treasure.

"It's a service that sometimes we may take for granted but all we need is a seven-year-old to tell us: 'Listen, these guys are rock stars,' " Williams said.

