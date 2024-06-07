Jupiter Fire Rescue deputy chief has remarkable reunion with fellow town employee he saved 10 years ago

JUPITER, Fla. — There was a remarkable reunion that no one saw coming — an unlikely connection that left two men in tears at Jupiter Town Hall.

"I walked into council chambers and said, 'That's him. That's the guy,'" Michael Schneider said. "I go up to shake his hand and said, 'Thank you for saving my life 10 years ago.'"

It turns out that Stephen Shaw, the new deputy chief of Jupiter Fire Rescue, is the same man who saved Schneider's life 10 years ago after a terrible crash in Broward County along Florida's Turnpike.

The unlikley reconnection caught Stephen Shaw by surprise.

"I'm like, 'No way! No way!' At first I gave him a hug. I was so happy to see him, just so happy," Shaw said. "Then, I remember saying, 'What are you doing here?'"

Schneider also works for the town of Jupiter in the Planning and Zoning department.

"What are the cosmic odds of that?" Shaw said.