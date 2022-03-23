Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Jupiter couple accused of keeping son in box in garage plead not guilty

Hearing scheduled for Thursday canceled
Timothy and Tracy Ferriter arrest photos
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Timothy and Tracy Ferriter are accused of keeping their adopted 14-year-old son locked in a box in the family's garage.
Timothy and Tracy Ferriter arrest photos
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 21:58:12-04

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter couple accused of locking their adopted 14-year-old son locked inside a small structure in the family's garage pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court records.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter were arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment early in February after the teenager ran away from the home.

Officers found the teen three days later on the campus of Independence Middle School in Jupiter.

Jupiter police said the boy was being forced to live in an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure in the couple's garage — located at their home in the 200 block of Crane Point North in the Egret Landing community — since at least 2017.

Police also acquired thousands of videos that showed the teen being locked inside the structure every day.

Three other children who were living in the Ferriters home — the youngest of whom is 2 — were removed by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The couple isn't allowed to have any contact with them unless it's authorized by DCF.

The hearing scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News