Hundreds dance for two local charities at 'Florida's largest disco party'

JUPITER, Fla. — Hundreds turned the clock back on a dance floor in Jupiter to raise money for two great causes.

The event is billed as “Florida’s largest disco party.”

People attending raised money for the Els for Autism non-profit that provides services for people on all levels of the autism spectrum and for Quantum House, which helps ease the burdens for families whose children are receiving treatment for serious medical conditions in Palm Beach County.

WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman emceed the event in Jupiter that raised more than $100,000 for the two non-profits.

