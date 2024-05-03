Hey Floridians, no need to bug out!

JUPITER, Fla. — With the arrival of spring, two types of cicada bugs are starting to emerge by the trillions after laying low for more than a decade.

The thought is enough to make your skin crawl, so WPTV checked with local experts at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter and asked if this is a Florida thing.

"Thankfully, no," said Amy Kight, the director of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. "We're still going to see our annual cicadas that naturally occur here in Florida. But when we're talking about the bloom of 13 and 17 years, that's more in the Midwest. So we should be fine."

We also gained perspective on the intrigue surrounded the cicada emergence.

"I think they're big. They're noisy. They're misunderstood," Kight said. "They're secretive. I think people are attracted to anything that's larger than we think it should be. Larger than life and boisterous. Anything we don't understand, we try to figure out."