Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events

JUPITER, Fla. — Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers.

With litigation at a standstill, the developers of the property say more than half their spaces sit empty.

“There’s quite a bit of vacancies, and it’s been pretty difficult to fill that," Vice President of Allied Capital & Development Nicholas Mastroianni III said. "It’s definitely down 50% to 60%. Vacancies are really high."

Mastroianni said the last few years have been an uphill battle. He said Harbourside Place used to host hundreds of events every year, but they are now limited to about 12, each of which must be individually approved by the Town of Jupiter.

“The businesses really rely on the activation and other means to draw out the community and entertain them. So, the reduction has obviously made a substantial impact on the businesses, and you can see that because half of them are closed.”

The Town of Jupiter put these limitations on their property when nearby residents complained about the noise. But not all locals feel the same.

“I understand over many years there’s been a problem with the volume, and I think the community really should overpower the needs of a few people," Tequesta resident Anthony DeLuca said.

DeLuca finds himself driving from nearby Tequesta to Stuart in search of live entertainment since it's so difficult to find close to home.

“Between the pandemic and the lack of entertainment or something to do where the draw? There is no real draw to go," DeLuca said.

Mastroianni said he's hoping things are starting to turn around. He says they have plans to bring in new restaurants and shops.

The Town of Jupiter is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday where the only item on the agenda is a discussion regarding the case involving Harbourside Place.

The spokesperson for the town said they did not want to comment on the meeting, which is closed to the public. Mastroianni was not aware of the meeting and said he does not know what town leaders will be discussing.