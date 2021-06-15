Flies plaguing restaurants, residences, parks in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

JUPITER, Fla. — Sitting in the bleachers at Jupiter Community Park Monday night, Katya Gonzalez was trying to watch her boyfriend and his softball team, but she spent more time swatting flies trying to keep them from her 1-year-old daughter, Nova, as they swarmed around her book bag.

"We're just trying to fight them off, it's kind of disgusting. They're everywhere," Gonzalez said.

From sitting on your porch, in your backyard, or outside at a restaurant, many people have been complaining lately the flies are out of control.

On Monday, the Dunkin Donuts on West Indiantown Road in Jupiter Farms was closed because flies invaded the store. Workers spent the day cleaning and sanitizing.

"There's a lot of people who have canceled events because the fly population was just so intense," said Deb Geiger, with Patrick Exterminating in Stuart.

Geiger said customers have been calling in because the flies are plaguing homeowners, and people sitting outside.

"It's a phenomenon that we encountered about five years ago, and it is recurring," Geiger said.

Geiger told WPTV weather plays a role, but she's not exactly sure why the flies are back with a vengeance, but there are ways you can help keep them away.

"Sanitation is your number one. Make sure your garbage cans are clean make sure you're not leaving trash out and open," she said. "You want to make sure your doors and screens are in good condition and caulk around windows and doors."

Geiger said five years ago the flies stuck around for at least three to four months, so could they be here that long again?

"That just sounds like I will not be here while that's happening because it's gross," Gonzalez said.

