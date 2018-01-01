Fireworks help ring in 2018 at Harbourside Place

JUPITER, Fla. - Harbourside Place in Jupiter brought in 2018 with fireworks.

The town's director of planning and zoning had recommended no fireworks for New Year’s Eve celebrations at Harbourside because of safety issues with fireworks at events in 2014 and 2015.

However, the planning and zoning committee voted to allow the fireworks.

“We’ve heard that there’s been some controversy, but hopefully that will not change anybody’s opinion about coming out tonight for them," said Pat Whaley, of Tequesta.

Harbourside used what are called close proximity pyrotechnics. Connie Kartell, who does marketing for Harbourside, said they’re smaller than normal fireworks and they’re used at sporting events because burning debris doesn't fall from them.

“I think it’s a good thing," said Chasity Arensen, co-owner of Glow'N Crazy Cotton Candy. "I think anything you can promote a positive environment and it’s a safe environment for people to come out.”

They shot off from the top of one of the parking garages at midnight for ten minutes.

New Year's Eve celebrations at Harbourside also included live music at the amphitheater and vendors.

“If you’re not in New York City at Times Square, this is the place to be," said Christine of Steven Cordell, visiting from Pennsylvania.