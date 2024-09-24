Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Federal convictions upheld for Jupiter shark sighting captain, crewmember

Capt. John Moore, Tanner Mansell told court they thought they were doing a good deed
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
WPTV-GREAT-WHITE-SHARK-PALM-BEACH.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the convictions of a Jupiter boat captain and his crewmate.

Capt. John Moore, who owned a shark-seeing boat charter out of the Jupiter Inlet, and Tanner Mansell were convicted in 2022 of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.

In August 2020, they two freed 12 sharks from what they thought was an illegal fishing line harming the fish just off the Jupiter Inlet.

However, it was actually a commercial fisherman's operation that had a federal permit to use the line for shark research.

Moore and Mansell were sentenced to probation last year, avoiding prison time.

The Palm Beach County men were appealing the conviction to remove it from their record but were unsuccessful.

Read the court's full decision below:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening