Family mourns loss of bicyclist killed in Jupiter crash

JUPITER, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a deadly crash in Jupiter on Monday night.

Police said a car slammed into two bicyclists at a busy intersection, and one man, a husband and father of three, did not survive.

Police still aren't sure who is at fault, but this is now the second bicyclist to die in a crash in our area in the past week.

"I cry and cry, but I don't understand why," said Carlos Cali.

Cali is still in shock and in pain after he said his little brother, Tomas Cali, 30, was struck by a car and killed Monday night in Jupiter.

"I miss my brother because it's my only brother I have. It's my only brother," Cali said.

Carlos said Tomas was heading home with a friend around 7:15 p.m., trying to cross Loxahatchee Drive at Indiantown Road when both men were hit.

Video from the scene showed a bike wrapped around the front bumper of a car, the windshield smashed, and the other bike laying in the middle of the road.

Carlos said he was waiting for Tomas to eat dinner when police knocked on the door.

"We had food on the table and like wait for him when the guys come in," Cali said.

Jupiter police are not releasing many details, but Tomas is now the second bicyclist in our area to die in the past week.

"I think it definitely comes down to one thing and that's being distracted by cell phones while on the road," said Robert Johnson, an attorney with Pike & Lustig in West Palm Beach.

Johnson said his firm is seeing a rise in car versus bike crashes, especially with more bicycles on the road during the pandemic.

"What it comes down to is that drivers have to pay attention," Johnson said.

Carlos is still unsure who was at fault, but only wishes his brother was still here.

"He's very good guy, I feel awful," Cali said. "So many people like him."

WPTV is told the other bicyclist who was hit was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Jupiter police said the crash is still under investigation tonight.

A reminder for cyclists heading out is that most crashes happen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. A good tip is to wear reflective clothing and have reflectors on your bike to help drivers see you.

Here are some other guidelines for bicyclists from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others, like a bike helmet, bright clothing, reflective gear, and a white front light and red rear light and reflectors on your bike

Drive with the flow, in the same direction as traffic

Obey street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car

Here are some guidelines for drivers who are sharing the road with bicyclists: