Experience a sunset tour at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

JUPITER, Fla. - The public has the opportunity to learn about the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and also experience a glorious South Florida sunset.

Visitors can get an inside look at the nuts and bolts of the working lighthouse during a 75-minute tour.

Dates for the lighthouse sunset tour are Aug. 29; Sept. 5 and 19 and Oct. 3, 17, 31.

Check the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse website for start times.

Cost for the tours are $20 per person or $15 for lighthouse members.

Purchase tickets online or call 561-747-8380 X101. Tours are weather permitting.

Children must be at least 48 inches tall to climb the lighthouse and accompanied by an adult.