Experience a sunset tour at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Partly Cloudy
HI: 89°
LO: 79°
The public has the opportunity to learn about the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and also experience a glorious South Florida sunset.
JUPITER, Fla. - The public has the opportunity to learn about the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and also experience a glorious South Florida sunset.
Visitors can get an inside look at the nuts and bolts of the working lighthouse during a 75-minute tour.
Dates for the lighthouse sunset tour are Aug. 29; Sept. 5 and 19 and Oct. 3, 17, 31.
Check the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse website for start times.
Cost for the tours are $20 per person or $15 for lighthouse members.
Purchase tickets online or call 561-747-8380 X101. Tours are weather permitting.
Children must be at least 48 inches tall to climb the lighthouse and accompanied by an adult.