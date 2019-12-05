JUPITER, Fla. — Dozens of medical care providers at Jupiter Medical Center, along with a patient, were treated for the contagious and painful skin condition scabies last month, officials say.

According to a spokesperson, a critical care cancer patient from out of town was admitted to Jupiter Medical Center in early November.

During the course of treatment, the patient was found to be infected with scabies.

A spokesperson said the patient and 40 other medical care providers at the hospital were diagnosed with scabies and treated. The case was isolated to one patient and one unit of the medical center, which has been decontaminated.

"There's no evidence that any other patient has symptoms indicative of scabies," said Dr. Raymond Golish, the Chief Quality Officer at Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Golish said anyone at the hospital who had contact with the patient, or showed symptoms of scabies, has received treatment.

"40 team members at Jupiter Medical Center have received treatment for symptoms and possible contact with the patient," said Dr. Golish.

In a statement to WPTV, a spokesperson said:

"At this point, we are past the peak of the outbreak. Our care providers have completed the recommended series of treatments, and the patient is no longer in our care. As an extra precaution, we are aggressively treating close contacts of our care providers and family members."

According to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, a case of scabies at Jupiter Medical Center was reported to the agency on Dec. 4.

Since then, the health department has been working closely with Jupiter Medical Center to monitor the situation, continue surveillance, and ensure proper protocols are being followed.

"Somebody coming to Jupiter hospital is safe," said Dr. Golish.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said scabies is caused by an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite. The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin, where it lives and lays its eggs.

The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.

According to the CDC, scabies is contagious and can be spread quickly by close body contact. Nursing homes, extended-care facilities, and prisons are often sites of scabies outbreaks.

Jupiter Medical Center said anyone with questions, or anyone who feels they may have contracted scabies should call the hospital's hotline at 561-263-2899.

To learn more about scabies, click here.