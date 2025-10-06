DIAGNOSIS TO ADVOCACY: Jupiter mother urges women to get screened for ovarian cancer

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is celebrating the strength of a Jupiter mother who was diagnosed with stage 4b, the most advanced stage, of ovarian cancer after having zero symptoms.

Louise Altese-Isidori had a routine doctor's visit in October 2024 when the doctor brought up a concern.

"She said I had a fairly large cyst, I honestly didn't even feel anything," Altese-Isidori said.

Doctors say her story is all too common, which is why they recommend scheduling a transvaginal ultrasound screening during annual health exams.

"For these patients, by the time the cancer is diagnosed and produces symptoms, many of them already have an advanced cancer," said Dr. Donna Pinelli at Jupiter Medical Center.

This was the case for Altese-Isidori, the cancer had spread to her chest, colon, liver and stomach lining. She had her spleen, appendix, gallbladder, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and stomach lining completely removed during a 10-hour surgery.

Altese-Isidori tells WPTV reporter Brooke Chau about the fear of what's next and having to explain that to her 8-year-old son.

"I gave him an extra hug and kiss the morning of that surgery... I was thinking, I don't know if I'm coming back," Altese-Isidori said.

After 18 days in the hospital and a successful surgery, Altese-Isidori was finally in remission.

Today, Altese-Isidori is cancer-free, but her mission is far from over. Altese-Isidori has teamed up with the local non-profit Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) to help women in our area with ovarian cancer awareness and support.

H.O.W.’s Executive Director Jennifer McGrath expresses her gratitude for Altese-Isidori sharing her story.

"With cancer comes many blessings, and while you are in it, you don't always see those blessings, which is why we are here to help," McGrath said.

For more information about Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.), visit their website.