JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a high-rise structure fire in Jupiter Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 6:01 p.m. on Main Street.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported a 3-story building with smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time the fire started, they said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.