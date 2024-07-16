Watch Now
Construction crane used to rescue worker who fell while working on bridge in Jupiter

Worker airlifted from scene by medical helicopter
A worker was rescued after falling while working on a bridge in Jupiter late Monday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
JUPITER, Fla. — A worker was rescued after falling while working on a bridge in Jupiter late Monday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the worker was injured while working on the U.S. Highway1 Bridge at about 11 p.m., landing on concrete.

Using a construction crane, the patient was brought up, over and out of the work area and onto a waiting stretcher.

The worker was then airlifted by medical helicopter to a Palm Beach County hospital.

The condition of the person has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

