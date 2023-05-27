Cheerleading coach receives cheers amid cancer battle

JUPITER — A cheerleading coach in Jupiter received cheers of her own on Saturday as she battles cancer after a diagnosis May 6.

Caroline Schneider was welcomed back by some of 1,000 kids she's taught cheerleading and tumbling for the past eight years.

She is the co-owner of Coastal Athletics and returned to work after treatment for tumors in her brain and lungs.

Schneider has a long road to recovery and grueling treatment as her students and friends hope the cheer for her helps keep up her positive attitude for her battle with cancer.

Schneider had just signed a contract for a space within the Chasewood Plaza at 6230 W. Indiantown Road, Unit 10 and was planning the construction and mapping out what needed to happen to get open by Saturday.

Her co-owner is her daughter, Drew Scheider.

Tumbling classes will be opening registration for the fall cheer teams on June 5 with information on its website.

They also offer birthday parties, parent night outs, morning romp and roll, home school tumbling and adult tumbling.

