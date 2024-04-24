Charter bus with Martin County students involved in 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 95

JUPITER, Fla. — Four people were taken to a hospital, including students, after a charter bus carrying children back from a field trip was involved in a wreck on Interstate 95 in northern Palm Beach County.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 north of Indiantown Road, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The wreck involved three vehicles, two passenger vehicles and a charter bus.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one vehicle sustained moderate damage and was found in a ditch along the highway.

The charter bus, along with the other involved vehicle, was on the side of the road with minor damage.

A second charter bus that was not involved had also pulled to the side of the highway near the scene. WPTV was told by an aunt of a student that the bus that was not involved in the wreck also had students aboard.

Fire rescue officials said 27 people on the bus were evaluated, and two people in the other vehicles were also assessed.

Most people involved denied having any injuries, however, four people were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Martin County School District spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said the charter buses had students onboard from David L. Anderson Middle School.

The students were returning from a field trip at Florida Atlantic University, DeShazo said.

"We had a few students transported for medical attention at the request of their parents just to be checked out," DeShazo told WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts in a message. "Everyone was safe and the bus transported the students back to Anderson after the scene was cleared by FHP."

It's unclear how many of the four people who were taken to the hospital to be evaluated were students.