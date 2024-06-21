Car crashes through storefront window at Jupiter strip mall

JUPITER, Fla. — A driver was unhurt after crashing their vehicle into a Jupiter business Friday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the wreck happened at 8:25 a.m. at the Chasewood Plaza located in the 6200 block of Indiantown Road.

Officials said the vehicle broke a storefront window and the surrounding framework.

Michael Pagano A car was towed away from the Chasewood Plaza in Jupiter after a vehicle crashed into a business on June 21, 2024.

No one inside the business was hit by the car. The driver of the vehicle was also uninjured.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said building department officials would come to the scene to assess the damage.

It's unclear why the person drove into the business.