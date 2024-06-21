Watch Now
Car crashes through storefront window at Jupiter strip mall

No one injured, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says
Jupiter police responded after a car crashed into a business on June 21, 2024.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 21, 2024

JUPITER, Fla. — A driver was unhurt after crashing their vehicle into a Jupiter business Friday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the wreck happened at 8:25 a.m. at the Chasewood Plaza located in the 6200 block of Indiantown Road.

Officials said the vehicle broke a storefront window and the surrounding framework.

A car was towed away from the Chasewood Plaza in Jupiter after a vehicle crashed into a business on June 21, 2024.
No one inside the business was hit by the car. The driver of the vehicle was also uninjured.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said building department officials would come to the scene to assess the damage.

It's unclear why the person drove into the business.

