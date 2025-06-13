'Can't just give up': Jupiter ice cream shop leans on community to keep business afloat

JUPITER, Fla. — Rosa's Artisan Ice Cream Parlor is a family-owned business now being run by three siblings.

The trio is trying to keep the Jupiter small business afloat this summer, following a broken machine and visa complications.

WATCH: Siblings keep business going after parents' visa issues

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache caught up with siblings Mariano and Emiliano Hoyuela, who say the business opened its doors seven years ago.

“Everything is handmade,” said Mariano. "So that’s something the community likes and something they appreciate.”

Fast forward to today — three siblings are facing their biggest challenges, following equipment issues.

“The machine that we have that makes it, it broke down,” said Mariano. “So since it broke down, we haven’t been able to make any ice cream or popsicles.”

They say the $10,000 machine is critical to their business. For now, they’ve purchased a smaller backup, to serve their customers.

WPTV Emilano and Mariano Hoyuela are running the business along with their sister.

“We make it in smaller quantities so it’s definitely harder,” said Emiliano.

Adding to the challenge are their parents, who help run the shop. They’ve decided to return to Mexico, unable to renew their visas last month.

“We’ve always been a close family,” said Mariano. “It’s been kind of hard but we still want to keep going, what my mom and my dad started.”

Even thousands of miles away their parents are on the minds of many customers.

“It does happen a lot, we always have customers coming in and asking for my dad or my mom,” said Mariano. “We just try to tell them that they’re going to be back soon or they’re trying to find a solution to come back.”

For now, they’re doing all they can to move forward and continue their family’s legacy.

“Hopefully we can get over this, get a new machine so we can keep this thing going, and hopefully in a couple months our parents can come back,” said Emiliano.

The family started a GoFundMe for those who would like to contribute to their business’ journey.

“You see people enjoy it so that’s motivation,” said Emiliano. “We can’t just give up. We got to keep this going. It’s stressful but we’re like motivated.”