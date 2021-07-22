Brightline beginning major rehabilitation project on Loxahatchee River Bridge in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Brightline will begin a major rehabilitation project on the Loxahatchee River Bridge in Jupiter near Alternate A1A and Riverside Drive on Tuesday.

Crews will work to replace all the electrical and mechanical parts and add a second track for trains. Upon completion, boaters will have more room to pass through the drawbridge.

During construction, it will remain in the down position on two non-consecutive days for up to 12-hour intervals each day. Due to the type of construction work and necessary safety precautions, the bridge will not be raised during the 12-hour work periods.

The work period dates are as follows: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 4 and August 9.

Backup dates of August 5, 6, 10 and 11 may be utilized if necessary. The bridge will operate on its normal schedule outside of workdays and times

Message boards will be posted along the channel just in case there are any changes in dates.

Brightline has also established a text messaging system for mariners to receive updates on their cell phones.

To register, text “LOX” to 855-686-1236.

The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

