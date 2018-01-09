Bicyclist struck, killed on Indiantown Road in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a bicyclist is being investigated Tuesday morning on eastbound Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

RELATED: Follow WPTV on Facebook | Download WPTV app | More Jupiter news

The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. just before Central Boulevard.

At 7:30 a.m., traffic is backed up to Interstate 95 and the Turnpike.

Jupiter police are at the scene investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.