Betty White fans donating to animal shelters to honor her 100th birthday

JUPITER, Fla. — Actress and animal advocate, Betty White, would have turned 100 years old Monday. She passed away on the last day of 2021, but to commemorate her legacy shelters across the country are planning a special event.

It’s called the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The Executive Director at Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch says the Betty White Challenge couldn’t have come at a more critical time. Like many animal shelters, he says they are low on staff and donations are stretched thin.

“We’re hoping to raise millions of dollars along with countless other advocacy groups and rescues from all around the world to celebrate Betty," Gluck said.

Gluck says because they are limiting the number of animals they take in, they are not at capacity. But more than 70 of their dogs and cats depend on foster homes.

Furry Friends in critical need of monetary donations, and they are hoping to catch up from the last two years.

"I think as a pioneer in the animal industry, Betty would be just so proud that were all honoring her and her impact on animals," Gluck said. "And there's nothing that she'd like more than for us to celebrate her love of animals."

To get involved in the Betty White Challenge, Furry Friends is accepting financial donations and donated items from their wish list.

Furry Friends is also waving all adoption fees for animals above the "Golden Age" of 7 years old.

Thanks to a generous donor, all financial donations will be matched for the Betty White Challenge.