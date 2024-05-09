Arrest made months after man, 74, killed in Abacoa hit-and-run crash

JUPITER, Fla. — A man has been arrested months after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old man, Jupiter police said Thursday.

Jason Long surrendered to police Wednesday and was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail. He faces one count of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

Jupiter police said the fatal crash occurred Jan. 12 near the intersection of Parkside Drive and University Boulevard in Abacoa.

According to police, Long was identified as the suspect after "diligent pursuit of leads and exhaustive investigative efforts."

The name of the victim hasn't been released.