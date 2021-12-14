Armed man shot by Jupiter police officer at Ocean Cay Park

JUPITER, Fla. — A suicidal man was shot by a Jupiter officer Tuesday after police said the person pointed a firearm at them.

The incident started just after 1:15 p.m. when Jupiter officers responded to assist Juno Beach police regarding a traffic stop involving a suicidal person armed with a firearm.

Jupiter police said the vehicle eventually stopped at Ocean Cay Park on Marcinski Road.

The officers were then confronted by a 52-year-old man, who police said pointed a firearm at them.

During the interaction with the man, a Jupiter police officer shot him.

He was later taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the man who was shot by police but said criminal charges are pending against him.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.