911 calls from Jupiter triple murder depict confusion, panic

JUPITER, Fla. - “There were 10 shots,” one caller to 911 said. “There is someone in my neighborhood shooting a gun into the sky,” another one said. A third caller said, “Somebody asked me to call an ambulance, somebody was shot.”

In newly released 911 calls from the Jupiter Super Bowl Sunday triple murder, we are learning more about the frantic moments from the Jupiter River Estates neighborhood.

One caller says she heard the shots, and then someone was at her door.

“He could barely even talk, he said someone came into the back yard and started shooting.”

“He was in shock.”

Dispatch asked, “You know if anyone was actually shot?”

“I don’t know,” the caller responded. “By the looks of the kid’s face, it seems like somebody was.”

Three people were shot dead at the home along the home on Mohawk Street, Brandi El-Sahey, Sean Henry and Kelli Doherty. Charlie Vorpegal, who rented the home, survived.

“I don’t know them, I don’t have anything to do with them, so I don’t know,” a caller said.

Vorpagel would tell officers three masked people came into his backyard and started firing.

“I’m not trying to go outside and get myself wrapped up in this,” a caller said.

“I got four officers there, they’re approaching cautiously,” dispatch said. “They’re setting up a perimeter before they approach the house.”

After police cleared the home, Vorpagel told police one of the intruders stole Sean Henry's car.

Police say DNA on a gun and a glove belonged to Marcus Steward and Christopher Vasata. A few streets away police would find a man bleeding in front of a BMW. The man would later be identified as Vasata. Why he was shot, police don't know.

In October, documents stated drugs was at the center of the shooting.

The state will seek the death penalty against Vasata and Steward.

Vorpagel pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges after guns were found in the home during the murder investigation.