750-pound, 100-year-old gator safely removed from Jupiter Commerce Park

Posted: 5:24 AM, Mar 29, 2019
Updated: 2019-03-29 11:11:35Z
The Jupiter Police Department helped wrangle a 12-foot alligator at Commerce Park in Jupiter.
An alligator that was almost 12 feet long, weighing 750 pounds and believed to be more than 100 years old was removed from Jupiter's Commerce Park on March 28, 2019.

JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Jupiter encountered a large and very old alligator on Thursday morning.

Officers said they responded to a call about the gator in the Jupiter Commerce Park area.

The department posted on their Facebook page the reptile was almost 12 feet long, weighing 750 pounds and believed to be more than 100 years old!

Police said the big guy was carefully removed without harm from the area and relocated to a safe place.

