JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Jupiter encountered a large and very old alligator on Thursday morning.

Officers said they responded to a call about the gator in the Jupiter Commerce Park area.

The department posted on their Facebook page the reptile was almost 12 feet long, weighing 750 pounds and believed to be more than 100 years old!

Police said the big guy was carefully removed without harm from the area and relocated to a safe place.

