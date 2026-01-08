3-vehicle crash in Jupiter claims life of 16-year-old boy

JUPITER, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Jupiter claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy, police said.

The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of Alternate A1A near Admirals Cove Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m.

Officials said one of the drivers, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver of a second vehicle was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with critical injuries. Police said the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries and was able to leave the scene.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.

No other details about the wreck have been released.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

It has been a deadly start to the new year for young drivers in Martin and Palm Beach counties, with multiple crashes claiming four other lives, including a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.