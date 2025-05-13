1 person shot during 'domestic disturbance' in Jupiter, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Jupiter Tuesday morning that police are calling a domestic disturbance.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Town Hall Avenue at around 8 a.m. and found a man injured with a gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for futher medical treatment.

The Jupiter Police Department says there is no danger to the public, and the incident remains under investigation.

