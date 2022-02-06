Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

1 person rescued from burning building in Jupiter

No firefighters were injured
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
<p>File photo</p>
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue truck
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 15:02:32-05

JUPITER, Fla. — One person was rescued from a commercial structure fire in Jupiter on Sunday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 1284 Park Lane South to a report of a fire alarm.

First arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from the building.

One person was rescued from the structure and transported to a local trauma center.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count Feb. 6, 2022 AM