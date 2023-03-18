Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

1 dead, two injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

Bicyclist killed in Belle Glade crash identified
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
Bicyclist killed in Belle Glade crash identified
Posted at 2:30 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 14:30:40-04

JUPITER, Fla. — One person died and two others were taken to a local trauma center after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Jupiter, according to Palm Beach County Rescue.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., fire units were dispatched to Toney Penna Drive and Alternate A1A.

Initial arriving units found two vehicles with heavy damage and one on the train tracks. Extrication was required to remove victims from the vehicles.

One patient was pronounced dead on the scene by PBCFR paramedics.

PBFR assisted the police department with removing the vehicle off the tracks.

The scene was turned over to the Jupiter Police Department for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7