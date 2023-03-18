1 dead, two injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — One person died and two others were taken to a local trauma center after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Jupiter, according to Palm Beach County Rescue.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., fire units were dispatched to Toney Penna Drive and Alternate A1A.

Initial arriving units found two vehicles with heavy damage and one on the train tracks. Extrication was required to remove victims from the vehicles.

One patient was pronounced dead on the scene by PBCFR paramedics.

PBFR assisted the police department with removing the vehicle off the tracks.

The scene was turned over to the Jupiter Police Department for further investigation.

