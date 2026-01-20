Day 3 of Semmie Williams Jr. trial to begin Tuesday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The third day of trial for Semmie Williams Jr. is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Williams faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, who was riding his bike near his home in Palm Beach Gardens in November 2021 when police said he was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by Williams, who had no ties to the community or the teen.

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 10:30 A.M.:



On Friday, witnesses included Kelly Behke, a senior forensic scientist at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She testified to having conducted three rounds of DNA testing on the evidence in this case.

During her nearly two-hour testimony, she disclosed that Williams' DNA was also found on the headphones and sunglasses found at the crime scene.

Behnke also disclosed that both the suspect's and victim's DNA were found on a bloody bandana recovered inside Williams' backpack during his arrest.

Seth Kaufman, an occupational therapist, took to the stand Friday as a witness, who said he spotted a man who seemed out of place in the Mirabella neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 16, 2021, the day that Rogers was found dead.

Also taking the stand on Friday was Miami-Dade County Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Grossman. He testified that after Rogers was killed, his agency received a request from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department to locate Williams.

The state said earlier this week that it will be bringing in roughly 22 witnesses, including Rogers' family members.

The trial is now expected to end on Jan. 22.