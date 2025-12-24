WATERFRONT WORSHIP: Early Christmas Eve service draws 1,200 to Juno Beach Pier for annual celebration

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — An estimated 1,200 people gathered at the Juno Beach Pier for a Christmas Eve service held a day early, continuing a beloved annual tradition that welcomes worshippers of all denominations.

"All are welcome at the table," said Reverend James Graeser, who officiated the waterfront worship service.

The Holy Spirit Lutheran Church hosts the yearly event, which features a traditional service combined with modern Christian music to celebrate the birth of Jesus. The unique waterfront setting provides a non-traditional backdrop for the traditional Christmas celebration.

The service draws attendees from across northern Palm Beach County, creating a community gathering that transcends denominational boundaries. The annual pier service has become a cherished holiday tradition for many local families.

