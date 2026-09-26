Nor'easter brings dangerous surf and rough conditions to Juno Beach through the weekend

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — High surf and dangerous swimming conditions are hitting areas throughout Palm Beach County as a Nor'easter churns off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic.

At the Juno Beach Pier, high winds, rough seas, and a double red warning flag marked the scene Friday. Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue says the high surf is expected to stick around through the weekend. While beaches will remain open, they are recommending swimmers stay out of the water.

WATCH BELOW: Dangerous surf hits beaches as Nor'easter churns offshore

Dangerous surf hits Juno Beach amid nor'easter swells

Most beachgoers were heeding those warnings.

Anastasia Goldenberg, a resident, described the scene from the shoreline.

"Beautiful, you know, nature, powerful," Goldenberg said. "We're not going in. We're just going close to the water."

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Fellow resident Jim Hooker took one look at the water and made the same call.

"I was like, I'm not sure if I'm going to live if I try and get in this water," Hooker said.

Hooker also noticed that not everyone was staying away.

"I see all these people swimming around out there. They should just have gotten in with a life preserver on because I'm not sure they're going to make it back," Hooker said.

The big swells are tied to the Nor'easter intensifying off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic, according to the WPTV First Alert Weather team.

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Logan Has, a local surfer, said he knew conditions would be tough to surf in, but that didn't stop him.

"Right now there's a lot of side shore current pushing us down the beach, so it's a lot of work we're paddling a ton," Has said.

Despite the challenge, Has said the waves were worth the fight.

"I was ready for it, but so excited. It's been flat all summer, so just glad to surf something," Has said.

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