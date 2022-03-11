Watch
Loggerhead Marinelife Center's new look

Multi-million-dollar rebuild brings new features
Staffers and donors of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center celebrated their rebuilt facility Thursday night.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 11, 2022
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Staffers and donors of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center celebrated their rebuilt facility Thursday night.

About 100 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to show off the improvements made as a result of LMC's multi-million-dollar “Waves of Progress” campaign.

The new facility can now care for more sea turtles to rehabilitate and release back into the ocean.

The center also has new education and research facilities at the facility in Juno Beach.

