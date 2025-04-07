Loggerhead Marinelife Center summer camp allows kids to become marine science researchers

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — There's a unique opportunity for children to spend their summer months learning about the science of turtles and ocean conservation.

It's all taking place at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

WPTV has learned the window to apply for scholarships for the nonprofit's summer camp is open now through April 27.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center CEO Andy Dehart said there are regular field trips that will be held during the camp, allowing children to snorkel in the ocean and learn about marine life.

He also pointed out a major award recently bestowed on Loggerhead.

"This year, we're excited. We were nominated and awarded the best free attraction in the United States by USA Today," Dehart said.

Loggerhead beat out the Golden Gate Bridge and Central Park for the award.