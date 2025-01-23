Juno Beach town council approves 15,000 square-foot mansion as locals worry about turtle habitat encroachment

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Juno Beach is moving forward with a proposed mansion on Ocean Drive, just south of Donald Ross Road, bringing environmental concerns to some residents.

The property owner requested two homes be demolished to make room for the nearly 15,000 square-foot home and its swimming pool, which locals are concerned will be near turtle nesting areas as the home lies along the coast.

WATCH: Juno Beach residents express opinions on demolishing 2 homes for a 15,000 square-foot mansion

"The image of Juno Beach is a sea turtle. How is there is there a project on the line that could encroach on their habitat," Juno beach resident Natasha Duarte wrote on a public comment card. "Approving this project will open the gates to coastal redevelopment and habitat destruction.”

Some like Vaino Keelmann, who live across from the project, say the mansion will not disturb the area.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no change in the visible exterior of the buildings so to me it's fine that the redevelopment is approved," Keelmann said.

Zitlali Solache, WPTV Some residents took their concerns to the podium during public comment.

Some council members questioned whether the mansion had the appropriate design and look to fit within the neighborhood.

Town council ultimately voted in favor for the site plan in a 3-2 vote with Vice Mayor DD Halpern and Diana Davis in dissent.

Leslie Thomas, E.T./Thomas Construction, Inc. The proposed mansion would require the demolition of two homes on Ocean Drive.

Back on July 15, the Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended application approval, subject to DEP approval.

Now, the property owner will wait for the DEP permit to construct the swimming pool on the site.