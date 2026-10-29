Juno Beach residents raise safety concerns as king tides worsen erosion near homes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Residents at Juno by the Sea are raising safety concerns after recent king tides severely eroded the shoreline, leaving a steep drop-off closer to their property and taking out their beach access.

The damage is part of the erosion WPTV has documented along northern Palm Beach County's coastline following a period of rough surf and high tides.

WATCH: King Tides Worsen Erosion Near Juno Beach Homes

Beach Erosion in Juno Beach: Residents Fear Next High Tide | WPTV

Juno by the Sea resident Linda Waitekunas said the changes near her home have been especially noticeable over the past week.

"This within this last week with these king tides, this is what has happened," Waitekunas told WPTV.

Resident worries about dangerous drop-off

For Waitekunas, losing part of the beach means losing access to an area that is part of residents' everyday lives.

"Every day, every day," she said. "People that live here love the ocean and they love the beach, so they're always out."

But her biggest concern is safety as erosion leaves a steep drop-off along the shoreline.

"Somebody comes out, walks just one wrong step somewhere, and then they go," Waitekunas said. "So the safety issue for our residents is the most important thing."

Video from WPTV's visit to the property shows the eroded shoreline, including the drop-off and damaged beach access.

Resident hopes for long-term solution

Waitekunas told WPTV that officials have responded to residents' concerns. She said multiple agencies have told her that developing a long-term solution involves a process across different jurisdictions.

"It's just a wish and a prayer and a hope that things could happen sooner than later," she said.

For Waitekunas, the concern is what could happen as future high tides and rough conditions affect an already damaged shoreline.

"The ocean is a powerful force," she said. "Now it's showing its fury and has, you know, compromised our living space. So it's scary."

Waitekunas said conditions were calmer when WPTV visited, but she remains concerned about what the next high tide could bring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

