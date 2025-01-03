Watch Now
Juno Beach police say woman found in Pelican Lake died from apparent suicide

Investigators said on Thursday that there was no evidence of foul play, and no danger to the community
Police in Juno Beach believe a woman who was found dead Tuesday near Pelican Lake died by suicide.
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Juno Beach police are sharing more information on a woman found in Pelican Lake earlier this week.

During a community meeting Friday afternoon, investigators said the woman found in the lake Tuesday died by an apparent suicide.

Scott Sutton

Investigators said on Thursday that there was no evidence of foul play, and no danger to the community. An identity has not been released to the public yet.

Juno Beach Police Chief Chief Brian J. Smith said Thursday the investigation is ongoing.

