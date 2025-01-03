Juno Beach police say woman found in Pelican Lake died from apparent suicide

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Juno Beach police are sharing more information on a woman found in Pelican Lake earlier this week.

During a community meeting Friday afternoon, investigators said the woman found in the lake Tuesday died by an apparent suicide.

Juno Beach 'No foul play' after woman's body found at lake Scott Sutton

Investigators said on Thursday that there was no evidence of foul play, and no danger to the community. An identity has not been released to the public yet.

Juno Beach Police Chief Chief Brian J. Smith said Thursday the investigation is ongoing.