Hundreds gather for vigil of 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens soccer player killed after bike crash

It was an emotional evening at the Juno Beach Pier as hundreds of loved ones came together for a vigil in honor of 14-year-old Steven Aristizabal who was hit while riding his bike last Wednesday. He died in the hospital Tuesday morning.

“I’m sad he’s gone but like, I feel like a piece of me will always be with him,” stated teammate Russell Mahan.

Several students, teammates, family and friends are left with heavy hearts.

“Sad, and I just can’t believe he’s gone because he was such a nice kid," teammate Tyler Hodas said. "I just really don’t think he deserved any of this.”

Caleb Holder, WPTV Tyler Hodas played soccer with Aristizabal.

They say Aristizabal was a devoted soccer player in Palm Beach Gardens for many years.

“I played soccer with him like my whole soccer career so I was like, I just couldn’t believe it," Mahan said.

Along with lanterns, t-shirts and candles, several remembered Aristizabal’s heart on and off the field.

“One of the most hardworking people I ever met," Aristizabal’s girlfriend, Chloe Crawford, said. "He would always just wanna make people proud."

Dylan Contreras Steven Aristizabal

"Once we hit the field, I felt like he was like a brother to me," Mahan said. "We were always having each other's backs"

Long-time friends who grew up with Aristizabal have been carrying the pain since last week.

“He was my best friend, known him since Pre-K," shared Dylan Contreras. "It’s just sad for this day to come.”

Caleb Holder, WPTV Dylan Contreras is Aristizabal's bestfriend and knew him since Pre-K.

For now, his loved ones and teammates will go on, in honor of him. A GoFundMe has been created for the family and funeral expenses.

“For the next couple of years, we’re going to play for his spirit," shared teammate Massimo Baldepenas. "Just going to remember him, just play for him.”

Family friends say his organs will be donated in hopes of saving other lives.