Father dies during diving tour with 14-year-old son off Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A father died Wednesday during a diving excursion with his 14-year-old son off the coast of Juno Beach, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jupiter police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the area of Captain Mike's reef, located about six miles offshore of Juno Beach, at approximately 10 a.m. after getting a report about a missing diver.

The sheriff's office said the Republic IV Dive Charter out of the Jupiter Dive Center went out for a dive tour at 9 a.m.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the divers went into the water, and just minutes later, a 14-year-old boy came up and was yelling for help.

The sheriff's office said the teen told that captain and crew that his father, Kenneth Lowery, was dead at the bottom of the ocean, saying Lowery didn't have his regulator in and was unresponsive.

Following an extensive search, Lowery's body was discovered in the ocean at approximately 11:30 a.m.